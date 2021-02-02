Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $246,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average of $213.27. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

