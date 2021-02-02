Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

UPS stock opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

