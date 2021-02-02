Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Up 70.5% in January

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Medicure stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Medicure has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 179.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

