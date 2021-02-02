Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading 13.6% Higher

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) traded up 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.08. 838,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,037,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mercurity Fintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

