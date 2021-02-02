Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.43 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 783,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,271. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

