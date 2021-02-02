Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,347,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of MU stock opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.