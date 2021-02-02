Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.19. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.