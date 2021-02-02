Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $219.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $192.77 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $185.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,752 shares of company stock worth $16,966,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

