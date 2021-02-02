Mirrored Tesla Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $600,981.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for about $1,090.62 or 0.03054940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00140676 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00252057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 4,890 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

