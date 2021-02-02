Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shares of MITSY opened at $370.31 on Tuesday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $247.60 and a fifty-two week high of $406.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.