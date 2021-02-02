Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 18,974 Shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in SCVX were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCVX. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SCVX in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SCVX during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SCVX during the third quarter worth about $4,021,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCVX stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. SCVX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

