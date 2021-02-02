Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of LCAP opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

