Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.58. 14,568,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,127,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $185.98. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

