Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

