Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 137.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $539.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.11. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

