Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $205,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VYMI opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.74.

