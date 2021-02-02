Montecito Bank & Trust Takes $214,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

GDX opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

