Morgan Stanley Takes Position in Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of SSPY stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93.

