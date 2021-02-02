NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading 10.3% Higher

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.28. 4,012,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,766,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.73.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 727.90% and a negative return on equity of 418.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoVibronix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.