Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 860,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter worth $154,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neovasc alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVCN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:NVCN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 107,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,367. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.58.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.