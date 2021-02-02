New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 9.0% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EQ LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,693,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 268,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,708,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.80. 98,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,325. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.