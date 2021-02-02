New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 596 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 over the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -81.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.55.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

