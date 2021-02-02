New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CONMED by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $52,247.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,189.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 over the last three months. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $121.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,800.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.