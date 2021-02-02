Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 117.8% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 530,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CrowdStrike by 108.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,984,000 after acquiring an additional 348,271 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $215.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.93 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

