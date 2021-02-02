NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Short Interest Down 38.4% in January

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after buying an additional 934,972 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. 13,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,785. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

