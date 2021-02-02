nOS (NOS) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00049186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00143423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00252209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00063528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00037672 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

