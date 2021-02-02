Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 285,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.