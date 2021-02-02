Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 285,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

