Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $17.22.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

