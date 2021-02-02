Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NCB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

