Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

JRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 343,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,546. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

