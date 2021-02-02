NXM Price Tops $54.51 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, NXM has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $333.91 million and $8,483.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $54.51 or 0.00156727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00150176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00066343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00258560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00037917 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,696,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,887 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

