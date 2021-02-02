Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys 87 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $819,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $497,498,000 after purchasing an additional 347,494 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.88. The stock had a trading volume of 204,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,433. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

