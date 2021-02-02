OCI’s (OCINF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group started coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OCI stock remained flat at $$21.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. OCI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

