OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 45,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 177.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 134,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 84.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 44.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. 275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $11.97.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

