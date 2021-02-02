Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Shares of OMCL traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.95. 78,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.