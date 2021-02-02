Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,658 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,495. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

