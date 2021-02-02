Orca Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $26.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,927.58. 47,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,050. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,781.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,646.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.