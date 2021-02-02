Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Oriental Land stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37. Oriental Land has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of -512.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

