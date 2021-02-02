Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,105,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 4,463,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.90 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Sunday, October 11th.

Osisko Mining stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,923. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

