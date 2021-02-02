Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total value of $4,198,440.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $3,526,680.00.

NYSE:PANW traded up $26.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.36. 2,377,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,648. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $390.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.