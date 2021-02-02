Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $396.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 140.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

