Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $2,950,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,216,223 shares of company stock worth $226,035,625. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $215.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of -447.93 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $238.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

