Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $190,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 90,523 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 71,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.