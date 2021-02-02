Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $192,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,555,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $53.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.