Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.