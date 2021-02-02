Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 86,707 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

