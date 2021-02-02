Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,872 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.