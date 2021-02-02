Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,950 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.00. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last three months.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

