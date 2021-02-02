PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.13. 1,162,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,936. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.