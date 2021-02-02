Petix & Botte Co Sells 567 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Petix & Botte Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $241.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,612. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.